Commercial Plus ends second quarter with record transactions  

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Commercial Plus, LLC , a leading carwash and gas station brokerage and advisory firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, announced the successful closing of multiple transactions, resulting in a record month for the firm.

The company expects continued momentum as it moves into the second half of the year.

“We started the year strong, and the pace has not let up,” said Alex Pavone, vice president of real estate at Commercial Plus. “In fact, Commercial Plus just had its best month yet and we have a great quarter ahead of us.”

True Blue Carwash acquired two Quick N Clean sites in Tucson, Arizona.

Both express sites will operate under the Clean Freak Car Wash flag, a subsidiary brand of True Blue Carwash.

Commercial Plus represented the seller in the transaction.

“It is always a pleasure to work with Commercial Plus,” said Colton Rogers, director of development and acquisitions with True Blue Carwash. “They are great at responding to my long list of questions and tracking down the information I need for due diligence. Alex was pivotal in getting both sides to agree to the major deal points and move the deal across the finish line. True Blue is grateful for Richard Karle and his team, and we look forward to closing on future deals with them.”