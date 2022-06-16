Commercial Plus ends second quarter with record transactions  

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Commercial Plus, LLC, a leading carwash and gas station brokerage and advisory firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, announced the successful closing of multiple transactions, resulting in a record month for the firm.
The company expects continued momentum as it moves into the second half of the year.
“We started the year strong, and the pace has not let up,” said Alex Pavone, vice president of real estate at Commercial Plus. “In fact, Commercial Plus just had its best month yet and we have a great quarter ahead of us.”
True Blue Carwash acquired two Quick N Clean sites in Tucson, Arizona.
Both express sites will operate under the Clean Freak Car Wash flag, a subsidiary brand of True Blue Carwash.
Commercial Plus represented the seller in the transaction.
“It is always a pleasure to work with Commercial Plus,” said Colton Rogers, director of development and acquisitions with True Blue Carwash. “They are great at responding to my long list of questions and tracking down the information I need for due diligence. Alex was pivotal in getting both sides to agree to the major deal points and move the deal across the finish line. True Blue is grateful for Richard Karle and his team, and we look forward to closing on future deals with them.”
TE Ventures, LLC, one of the largest franchisees of Tommy’s Express Car Wash, acquired two Big Red Express Car Wash locations in the Austin, Texas area.
Commercial Plus Texas, LLC, represented the seller in the transaction.
“We’re very excited about being part of the Austin community and look forward to expanding the Tommy’s Express Car Wash brand throughout the region,” said Chuck Caranci, chief operating officer of TE Ventures. “We felt strongly that the acquisition of Big Red Express’s state-of-the-art facilities and its strong management team will complement well our aggressive growth strategy for Tommy’s Express. The experienced team at Commercial Plus made the entire transaction very easy and seamless, which allowed us to focus our attention on the integration and transition of our team with Big Red’s.”
Recently, Commercial Plus Texas, LLC, represented Windmeer Enterprises, LLC, a high-volume Tommy’s Express franchisee, in an acquisition by Olympus Pines, a real estate fund and retail development operator.
In addition, CP Commercial Advisors, LLC, brokered the recent acquisition of Jax Kar Wash in Bradenton, Florida, by Mammoth Holdings as it continues to expand into Florida.
CP Commercial Advisors, LLC, represented Jax Kar Wash in the transaction.
Driven Brands Car Wash North America recently acquired Soft Touch Carwash, based in Michigan and represented by Commercial Plus.
Representing Wiz O Wash of Illinois in another deal, Commercial Plus brokered the sale to a private buyer.
Commercial Plus recently brokered the acquisition of Peachtree Express Car Wash in Columbus, Georgia, by Texas-based Landshark Car Wash, which continues expansion of its operations to the East Coast.
Commercial Plus represented Peachtree Express in the transaction.