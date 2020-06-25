Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Connecticut specialty insurance broker discusses carwash insurance coverage

 

on

NORWALK, Conn. — John M. Glover, a Connecticut specialty insurance brokerage, recently released a new informational resource that discusses carwash insurance coverage, according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The article goes into detail regarding the liabilities carwash owners face and what they need to ensure their plan covers, the release continued.

The blog was designed to help give carwash owners some helpful information on what they should expect from their insurance plan and the unique traits they should be looking out for, the release noted.

In the article, the specialty insurance group provides some very helpful information that can assist any carwash owner ensure he or she is protected from the most common issues he or she is most likely going to face, the release stated.

The brokers draw from their extensive experience working with carwash owners and the most common issues they face when their insurance plan isn’t as thorough as it should be, the release added.

You can read the blog article at: https://jmg.com/what-does-car-wash-insurance-cover.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Register now for two carwash webinars on June 18th

Market Focus: Planned luxury carwash to feature food truck area

Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens 50th location

PitStop Carwash joins Mammoth Holdings

Advertisement

on

Connecticut specialty insurance broker discusses carwash insurance coverage

on

SECWA cancels the 2020 American Car Wash Expo

on

ICWG acquires 4 Mister B’s Express Wash sites

on

AAA: Fins Car Wash opens seventh location
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: SECWA cancels the 2020 American Car Wash Expo

Carwash News: Connecticut specialty insurance broker discusses carwash insurance coverage

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 25: How to Make a Self-Serve Carwash Stand Out

Equipment: Proper and effective site surveillance

Conveyors and Tunnels: Profile: Royal Car Wash

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
Waxing, polishing, buffering, detail, detailing Waxing, polishing, buffering, detail, detailing

Detailing

5 steps to grow your detailing business

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect