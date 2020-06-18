Consequences of an electrical fire

I am recovering from an electrical fire that occurred on Feb. 15th. I thought many others would like a heads-up to check their washes, so the devastating effects of a fire don’t happen to them.

On Feb.15th, I received a phone call from my shift leader who said, “It rumbled, then it blew up,” and then I heard nervous laughter. I was confused, because we joke around a lot. He went on to explain that Mechanical Room 2 blew up and the smoke was increasing.

Our wash was built in 1996. At that time, electrical code stated that our 600 amp five-circuit main panel did not require a main breaker. From May to September, Mechanical Room 2 was always hot like a sauna. The ceiling fan was constantly on to remove the heat from the hydraulic pump and air compressor. The five-circuit main panel was an internal panel without moisture seals.

The normal 17-minute drive from home to the wash only took me nine minutes after hearing the news. When I arrived, one fire truck was just starting to attack the flames, and two more were arriving. So, what happened?

After a long, drawn out “crime scene” investigation where the wash was locked down for two weeks, the fire inspector deemed the cause was from corrosion on the main panel lines from the years of moisture in the room. Corrosion on wires expands the wire insulation; corrosion increases amperage and heat on the lines. The increased heat breaks down the wire insulation until it crumbles away, leaving bare wires. I had bare main wires just waiting for the right time to connect, like when a large truck drives by and the building shakes.