Construction begins on Moo Moo Express Car Wash in Grove City

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash began construction on its newest site in Grove City, Ohio, in early January 2022, according to The Scioto Post .

This site is located just north of the Pickaway county line, providing service to two communities.

Grove City is already home to a Moo Moo Express, located on Springtown Rd., but due to the busyness of the one location, a second carwash is welcomed by the town.

Construction on the new carwash is predicted to be completed by summer 2022.

Moo Moo Express recently opened its 21st location in central Ohio and celebrated the grand opening with free washes and charity fundraisers.

Similar celebrations can be expected when the second Grove City, Ohio, location opens.

