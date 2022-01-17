 Construction begins on Moo Moo Express Car Wash in Grove City
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Construction begins on Moo Moo Express Car Wash in Grove City

on

Market Focus: Clean Express Auto Wash celebrates grand opening in New Kensington

on

Mister Car Wash site approved in Sartell

on

Mammoth Holdings acquires Shine-N-Go Car Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 57: Tips for developing a carwash pt. 2 Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 57: Tips for developing a carwash pt. 2

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 56: Tips for developing a carwash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 56: Tips for developing a carwash

Current Digital Issue

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 98: Tracking industry trends

This episode discusses industry trends that have been gathered from the PC&D Top 50 List.

Wash Talk, Ep. 97: What's New in Carwash Dryers

This episode discusses recent market advancements that are culminating in better overall dryer performance.

Wash Talk, Ep. 96: The Science Behind Carwash Soaps

How companies develop new chemistry that improves wash results and performance.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Construction begins on Moo Moo Express Car Wash in Grove City

 

on

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash began construction on its newest site in Grove City, Ohio, in early January 2022, according to The Scioto Post.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This site is located just north of the Pickaway county line, providing service to two communities.

Grove City is already home to a Moo Moo Express, located on Springtown Rd., but due to the busyness of the one location, a second carwash is welcomed by the town.

Construction on the new carwash is predicted to be completed by summer 2022.

Moo Moo Express recently opened its 21st location in central Ohio and celebrated the grand opening with free washes and charity fundraisers.

Similar celebrations can be expected when the second Grove City, Ohio, location opens.

Read the original story here.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Suds Creative, Retention Express partner to create better customer experience

Carwash News: B+E brokers 7th carwash sale in past five months

Carwash News: LUV Car Wash completes acquisitions in Los Angeles, Las Vegas

Carwash News: Quick Quack celebrates grand opening of Rocklin location

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing