ICS’s license plate recognition (LPR) technology is a payment method that is simple and easy to use with contactless enrollment for club members. No windshield tag is required, and it has the carwash industry’s highest accuracy of 97+%. Reward frequent customers with value-added promotions. In addition, the WashNow! mobile app allows customers to purchase washes with their mobile wallets — they don’t even have to roll down their windows.