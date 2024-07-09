cooling-vest

The StaCool Vest™ Core Body Cooling System revolutionizes comfort in scorching conditions.
These fully adjustable over-vests ensure day-long coolness, empowering workers to excel despite summer’s swelter.
Featuring Velcro straps for a snug fit, these vests accommodate all body types.
ThermoPaks deliver advanced cooling for extended periods, with spare packs included.
Independently functioning gel cells ensure lasting comfort, while a built-in thermal barrier prevents over-chilling.
Lightweight and durable, StaCool Vests™ cater to diverse industries, ensuring safety and productivity.
Available directly or through distributors.