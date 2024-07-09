 Cooling vest

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Products

Cooling vest

Adjustable cooling system for hot work environments, ThermoPaks provide long-lasting comfort and fit all body types.
Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
cooling-vest

The StaCool Vest™ Core Body Cooling System revolutionizes comfort in scorching conditions.

Related Articles

These fully adjustable over-vests ensure day-long coolness, empowering workers to excel despite summer’s swelter.

Featuring Velcro straps for a snug fit, these vests accommodate all body types.

ThermoPaks deliver advanced cooling for extended periods, with spare packs included.

Independently functioning gel cells ensure lasting comfort, while a built-in thermal barrier prevents over-chilling.

Lightweight and durable, StaCool Vests™ cater to diverse industries, ensuring safety and productivity.

Available directly or through distributors.

You May Also Like
Products

Portable evaporative cooler

This eco-friendly cooler cools up to 3,055 sq. ft., slashing temperatures by 26 degrees for less than a dollar daily.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

Introducing the CB-26, the newest member of the Cool Boss portable evaporative cooler family.

Designed for efficiency, this eco-friendly cooler covers up to 3,055 sq. ft., reducing temperatures by 26 degrees for less than a dollar a day.

With oscillating swing louvers, it precisely directs chilled air indoors or out.

Read Full Article
More Products Posts
Glass cleaner

This U.S. patented Windshield Washer Fluid Dispensing Self Service Station offers a convenient and safe way to enhance customer satisfaction.

By Kyle Alexander
Ceramic wash

This all-in-one wash cleans while providing ceramic, standalone protection and enhances a vehicle’s appearance.

By Kyle Alexander
Liquid insect remover from Stone Soap

This safe, concentrated formula quickly removes the residue from insects, eliminating scrubbing and can be used on all car surfaces.

By PCD Staff
Bug-X Liquid Insect Remover from Stone Soap
New Tub O’ Towels spray delivers degreasing power 

CLEVELAND — The new cleaner tackles oily, greasy surfaces, interior and exterior vehicle components, including wheel wells, parts, glass and much more.

By PCD Staff
Other Posts
Hydro releases HydroMinder HP system

CINCINNATI — The standout benefit of this multi-valve design is that the HydroMinder HP essentially never needs to be shut down in order to change valves or change out chemicals.

By PCD Staff
Dencar pay station saves time, maximizes sales

AKRON, Ohio — An on-screen prompt during a single-wash payment initiates the process and completes the monthly subscription in just 10 seconds.

By PCD Staff
AMSOIL launches 3 new specialized motor oil families

AMSOIL has introduced two new lines of premium synthetic lubricants and refreshed another with targeted benefits for drivers who want boosted protection and performance.

By PCD Staff
OPW introduces updated wrap around model

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — The QuickFire SureShot model includes the DynaTrigger Sizer that enables the system to “fire” across the rear of the vehicle for taillight-to-taillight coverage.

By PCD Staff