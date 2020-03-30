Coronavirus takes toll on carwash

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — According to www.actionnewsjax.com , although Dave Danzeisen has run Clean Getaway Car Wash for 33 years, now, the coronavirus pandemic has been taking a toll on his carwash, leaving him with hardly any customers.

“This morning, we’ve had I think three cars in here in the last hour and a half. We would normally do 12, maybe 13, maybe 15,” Danzeisen said.

He said the problem only intensified once the beaches closed the week of March 16th, the article noted.

On March 24th, Danzeisen had to shut the business down at 2 p.m. because no customers were coming, the article stated.

However, the business is using alcohol to wipe down any cars that do come in to help fight coronavirus, the article noted.

“If somebody brings something in, we don’t want them to go out with it, so we wipe down the doorknobs, the steering wheels, the gearshift inside and out on the doorknobs,” Danzeisen said.

It’s important to pay attention to the areas people touch the most, such as the steering wheel, for instance, which has four times the amount of germs than the average toilet seat; coronavirus can live on the same surfaces for hours or even days, the article noted.

Products with at least 70% alcohol will help kill the virus, the article stated, and Danzeisen said that alcohol is less harmful than some cleaners that contain ammonia or bleach that could damage the car.