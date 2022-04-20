Countdown to The Car Wash Show™ 2022

International Carwash Association’s (ICA) The Car Wash Show™ 2022 kicks off on May 9 in Nashville, Tennessee. For those who are interested in attending but haven’t registered yet, registration is still open and can be found here .

All educational events, as well as the trade show, will be taking place at the Music City Center, a convention complex located in the heart of downtown Nashville.

This year’s show is projected to have roughly 8,000 attendees on top of 400 exhibiting companies on the trade show floor. With these crowds, hotel rooms are quickly booking up. Be sure to make a reservation sooner rather than later by visiting ICA’s travel portal. According to the website, downtown Nashville’s Residence Inn still has available rooms.

While networking on the show floor and learning about the newest innovations and products our industry is offering is important, education sessions are also a huge aspect of the show. This year, the ICA is proudly hosting over 60 hours of educational events, from speakers discussing marketing tips and employee relations to industry experts guiding attendees through investing and financing, and leading companies sharing technology innovations, there is a lot to learn at The Car Wash Show.