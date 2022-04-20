 Countdown to The Car Wash Show™ 2022
Industry Events

Countdown to The Car Wash Show™ 2022

The Car Wash Show™ kicks off in 19 days at the Music City Center. Are you ready to rock?
International Carwash Association’s (ICA) The Car Wash Show™ 2022 kicks off on May 9 in Nashville, Tennessee. For those who are interested in attending but haven’t registered yet, registration is still open and can be found here.

All educational events, as well as the trade show, will be taking place at the Music City Center, a convention complex located in the heart of downtown Nashville.

This year’s show is projected to have roughly 8,000 attendees on top of 400 exhibiting companies on the trade show floor. With these crowds, hotel rooms are quickly booking up. Be sure to make a reservation sooner rather than later by visiting ICA’s travel portal. According to the website, downtown Nashville’s Residence Inn still has available rooms.

While networking on the show floor and learning about the newest innovations and products our industry is offering is important, education sessions are also a huge aspect of the show. This year, the ICA is proudly hosting over 60 hours of educational events, from speakers discussing marketing tips and employee relations to industry experts guiding attendees through investing and financing, and leading companies sharing technology innovations, there is a lot to learn at The Car Wash Show.

Visit www.thecarwashshow.com/education to see the full educational lineup and be sure to develop a plan with your team to attend as many sessions as possible.

The Carwash.com team is looking forward to seeing everyone in just a few short weeks in Nashville. Travel safe and stop by the Professional Carwashing & Detailing Booth at #3059 to pick up a recent issue of the magazine, our Exhibit Product Guide for the show and other great giveaways.  

