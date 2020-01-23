Customer pulls gun over $5 carwash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to www.wreg.com , an employee of Quick Shine carwash considered herself lucky to be unharmed after a customer pulled a gun on her.

On Jan. 19th, Quick Shine was advertising a good deal — $5 for a carwash — when one customer took to extremes to try to get that deal, the article continued.

Police say that Manshello Clark, 24, drove his car into the carwash, but there was a problem that caused the tunnel to stop functioning, the article noted.

The employee, who didn’t want to be identified, checked to see what was wrong and found that Clark had driven over the rollers, thus halting the wash, the article stated.

She told him that he needed to get out of the carwash or the tunnel would not work, and then he suddenly pulled a gun out of his glove box, the article added.

“At that point, he pulled out his gun and he waved it at me, saying that he wasn’t going to pay for the damages and that he wasn’t leaving until he got his free re-wash,” the employee said. “So I told him that he could stay here if he wanted to, but I’m calling the cops.”

As officers pulled up to the carwash, Clark drove off, refusing to stop; however, the police were able to trace his license plates to a home where they reported finding Clark and a gun inside his car, the article continued.