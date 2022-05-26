 CWONJ bus tour features Newark sites
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

CWONJ bus tour features Newark sites

on

Magnolia Wash Holdings completes new acquisitions throughout the Southeast

on

LUV Car Wash continues Jacksonville expansion

on

Mammoth Holdings names Jennifer Vanderveldt as CFO
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology Video
play

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology

Current Digital Issue

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Miami Car Wash

The Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in Florida.

Wash of the Week: ACES Carwash

Customers can hit the jackpot at this full-serve in Southern New Jersey.

Wash of the Week: Splash Car Wash

This wash found success by building a strong community.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 114: Bright lighting insights

An audio reading of an article discussing advancements in carwash lighting technology.

Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection

The president of Suds Creative discusses what determines a great carwash location and other industry trends.

Wash Talk ep. 112: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results

Leadership from a carwash consulting and training company give their insights on reaching membership goals.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

CWONJ bus tour features Newark sites

 

on

NEWARK, N.J. — The Car Wash Operators of New Jersey (CWONJ) toured three carwash sites on Tuesday, May 24, in the Newark, New Jersey, market, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Approximately 50 participated in the day’s event that highlighted Wash Hounds in Bayonne, Supreme Car Wash in Newark and Soaring of Elmwood, New Jersey.

“The weather held out, the bus was full and the washes each had their own flavor,” according to CWONJ President Dino Nicoletta. “There was a lot to see and learn on this tour.”

The event also featured a sit-down lunch at Fernandes Steak House on Fleming Avenue, a local Newark favorite.

The restaurant is nestled in a former bank and is known for its rodizio (all you can eat style) and endless parade of Brazilian meats.

Advertisement

“In addition to the three great sites we toured, our lunch hit it out of the park,” said Nicoletta. “If you missed this one, you really missed out.”

The bus tour and lunch event was sponsored by DRB Systems, NCS/Vacutech and EverWash. “It’s thanks to our generous sponsors that we can hold such a first-class event. I thank them on behalf of the membership and board,” said Nicoletta.

The association’s next outing is its 20th Children’s Specialized Hospital Annual Golf Outing, August 1, 2022, at Suburban Golf Club in Union, New Jersey.

Proceeds from the event go to the hospital which is the largest pediatric rehabilitation hospital in the country.

You can learn more at childrens-specialized.org.

Sponsorship and attendee information is available at cwonj.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Splash Car Wash acquires 50th location

Carwash News: Driven Brands Car Wash North America opens 350th carwash

Carwash News: Splash Car Wash recognized as top workplace

Carwash News: Simple Wash Solutions announces deal with Smitty’s Car Wash

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing