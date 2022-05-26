CWONJ bus tour features Newark sites

NEWARK, N.J. — The Car Wash Operators of New Jersey (CWONJ) toured three carwash sites on Tuesday, May 24, in the Newark, New Jersey, market, according to a press release.
Approximately 50 participated in the day’s event that highlighted Wash Hounds in Bayonne, Supreme Car Wash in Newark and Soaring of Elmwood, New Jersey.
“The weather held out, the bus was full and the washes each had their own flavor,” according to CWONJ President Dino Nicoletta. “There was a lot to see and learn on this tour.”
The event also featured a sit-down lunch at Fernandes Steak House on Fleming Avenue, a local Newark favorite.
The restaurant is nestled in a former bank and is known for its rodizio (all you can eat style) and endless parade of Brazilian meats.
“In addition to the three great sites we toured, our lunch hit it out of the park,” said Nicoletta. “If you missed this one, you really missed out.”
The bus tour and lunch event was sponsored by DRB Systems, NCS/Vacutech and EverWash. “It’s thanks to our generous sponsors that we can hold such a first-class event. I thank them on behalf of the membership and board,” said Nicoletta.
The association’s next outing is its 20th Children’s Specialized Hospital Annual Golf Outing, August 1, 2022, at Suburban Golf Club in Union, New Jersey.
Proceeds from the event go to the hospital which is the largest pediatric rehabilitation hospital in the country.
You can learn more at childrens-specialized.org.
Sponsorship and attendee information is available at cwonj.com.