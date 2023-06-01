CWONJ covers its bases with spring event

CLARK, N.J. — The Car Wash Operators of New Jersey’s (CWONJ) 22nd Annual Carwash Tour, held May 22, spotlighted two washes, a manufacturing headquarters and capped off the event with a lunch at Pop’s Place, according to a press release.

“It was certainly an action-packed day,” said CWONJ President Dino Nicoletta. “It was also a great day to see several unique washes and the impressive Micrologic headquarters in Parsippany. And the lunch at Pop’s was really fun.”

The bus left Clark to visit Pelican Car Wash & Lube in Hackensack, a flex-serve tunnel that was formerly a hand wash and then a full serve, before its conversion, and is owned by Rich Bokman.

The site also features a lube, Belanger equipment, Vacutech vacs and NCS chemical, who also sponsored the lunch.

The group then made a stop in Parsippany at the new Micrologic headquarters where they got a personal tour by owner Miguel Gonzalez, who was also the event’s bus tour sponsor.

The company, which employs 270, was founded in 1999, and is a leading provider of management systems for the carwash and quick lube industries.

Micrologic relocated to Parsippany in 2022.

The next stop was at Pop’s Place in Rockaway Township, a funky hot dog joint founded by Erion and Spyros Lenas, who also happen to own the next site on the tour, Soaring Car Wash of Pompton Lakes.

The Pop’s name pays tribute to the head of the family, Pop, who was a role model, mentor and friend who taught the family that, “There are no shortcuts in life, and only hard work will get you there.”

The final wash site to tour was Soaring Car Wash of Pompton Lakes, a new express site owned by the Lenas family.

The attractive site boasts AutoVac vacs, DRB controls and MacNeil/NCS equipment.

The association’s next event is its Children’s Specialized Hospital 21st Annual Golf Outing, August 7, at Suburban Golf Club in Union.

For more information, sponsorship information and to register, visit cwonj.com.