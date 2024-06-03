 Standout washes, succulent lunch highlight 23rd annual wash tour

Standout washes, succulent lunch highlight 23rd annual wash tour

MATAWAN, N.J. —The Car Wash Operators of New Jersey visited three unique locations in New Jersey, sponsored by Motor City Wash Works.

By Kyle Alexander
Car Wash Operators of New Jersey

MATAWAN, N.J. — The Car Wash Operators of New Jersey’s (CWONJ) 23rd Annual Carwash Tour, May 29, which started in Matawan, New Jersey, visited three unique locations on a picture-perfect day.

A full bus of attendees, sponsored by Motor City Wash Works, first traveled from the Judy Blume Service Area on the Garden State Parkway to Glow Express in Matawan, New Jersey.

Owned by Leon Beyder, the 90-foot express featuring MacNeil equipment, 11 Vacutech drops, NCS chemistry and Micrologic controls packed a big punch in a small amount of acreage.

With vacs in two locations on the property, the site’s creative layout and colorful design was inspiring and efficient.

Next up was the new Team Car Wash in Morganville, New Jersey.

The express exterior with Motor City equipment, Simoniz chemistry, DRB controls and 14 EuroVac drops features an 87-foot STI belt conveyor.

Not only is this site eye catching, but it’s packed with innovation and an eye-catching, modern design.

The busy site opened in August of 2023 and is owned by Tom Fuller.

The full bus of attendees then broke for an outstanding lunch at Café Luna in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

In addition to several appetizers and salad, the group enjoyed pasta and a choice between chicken marsala and salmon before capping off the lunch with Nutella pizza.

Lunch was sponsored by NCS.

The last wash on the tour was the all-encompassing Express Auto Spa of Lakewood in Lakewood, New Jersey.

The retrofit exterior with four flex-serve bays boasts a 165-foot conveyor equipped by Motor City/Service One Installer, 14 Vacutech drops, a two-bay oil change, NCS chemistry and Micrologic controls.

The site is owned by Mark Tarnofsky.

CWONJ President Dino Nicoletta said, “I couldn’t have been more pleased with the outcome of our tour today. We got to visit some extremely impressive sites and had a lunch you won’t find on many carwash bus tours. Thanks to Motor City and NCS for helping us make this a standout day and another great CWONJ event.”

For more information on the CWONJ and registration forms for The Children’s Specialized Hospital 22nd Annual Golf Outing on August 5, visit cwonj.com.

