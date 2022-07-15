 Damien Nguyen joins Car Wash Advisory as financial analyst
Damien Nguyen joins Car Wash Advisory as financial analyst

Carwash News

Damien Nguyen joins Car Wash Advisory as financial analyst

 

on

NEW YORK — Car Wash Advisory announced in a press release the addition of Damien Nguyen to its team, who will be joining as a financial analyst.

After having Eric Harrison join as chief financial officer, Damien Nguyen follows up with a wealth of expertise and knowledge — ranging from accounting and finance to marketing and data analysis.

His experience is a tremendous asset to the Car Wash Advisory team.

His expertise and strong entrepreneurial spirit will guide clients to make the right decisions when looking into more information about carwash transactions with a team of equipped investment advisors.

Damien Nguyen is a huge asset to the Car Wash Advisory team as he brings years of expertise from various places.

His previous experience stems from working for non-profit and community work.

In his previous position, he was a lead analyst tracking, gathering and analyzing performance data relating to food pantries in the San Diego area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His work ethic clearly goes beyond being a first-generation college graduate as he strives to use his skills to help the community while still achieving amazing accomplishments through his career as a financial analyst.

The Car Wash Advisory team has a huge advantage by having Nguyen join as a financial analyst with his strong work background.

If any client is just beginning to learn how to buy a carwash, needs reliable investment advisors to work with and sound advice or wants to do a carwash transaction, having Nguyen’s expertise helps the Car Wash Advisory team and clients.

