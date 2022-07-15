Damien Nguyen joins Car Wash Advisory as financial analyst

NEW YORK — Car Wash Advisory announced in a press release the addition of Damien Nguyen to its team, who will be joining as a financial analyst.

After having Eric Harrison join as chief financial officer, Damien Nguyen follows up with a wealth of expertise and knowledge — ranging from accounting and finance to marketing and data analysis.

His experience is a tremendous asset to the Car Wash Advisory team.

His expertise and strong entrepreneurial spirit will guide clients to make the right decisions when looking into more information about carwash transactions with a team of equipped investment advisors.

Damien Nguyen is a huge asset to the Car Wash Advisory team as he brings years of expertise from various places.

His previous experience stems from working for non-profit and community work.

In his previous position, he was a lead analyst tracking, gathering and analyzing performance data relating to food pantries in the San Diego area during the COVID-19 pandemic.