Dan Pittman joins Amplify Car Wash Advisors - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors, a mergers and acquisitions and capital advisory firm, announced the addition of former chief executive officer and president of DRB Systems, Dan Pittman, to the team in the role of senior advisor, stated a press release.
While at DRB Systems, Pittman was responsible for overseeing the company’s operations, driving continuous process improvement, and developing and executing on the company’s strategic growth plans, including facilitating its acquisition by Vontier Corporation for approximately $965 million, stated the press release.
Pittman brings his mergers and acquisitions, technology, customer service, and data services experience and expertise to the team at Amplify, where he will provide strategic direction to the firm in its continued growth efforts while also sourcing and managing select mergers and acquisitions and capital advisory transactions.
Pittman is a seasoned business leader and CEO with experience spanning five industries.
This move marks his first career transition where he elected to stay within the same industry.
“I’ve spent the last several years working at the ‘intersection of capitalism and entrepreneurship,’ helping carwash companies grow into industry leaders and create positive, lasting work environments,” said Pittman. “I have never been so amazed by the culture and the people of an industry as I am the carwash space. I’m excited to join the Amplify team and continue serving the carwash community.”
Jeff Pavone, partner at Amplify Car Wash Advisors, remarked, “We are honored to welcome Dan to Amplify. While he was at DRB he led the company to a position of thought leadership around technology and consumer data. Dan’s passionate pursuit of a humble, hungry, smart culture positioned him as a steward of our great industry.”
Pavone continues, “Dan shares our passion for helping carwash owners maximize the value of their business. When I look around our conference room, I see the best of the best in the carwash industry. And that’s what we bring to clients, the absolute best advisory services by an incredible team who intimately understands the carwash business.”