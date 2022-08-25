Dash In and Splash In ECO Car Wash celebrates grand opening

NEWARK, Del. — A two-day long celebration of the grand opening of a new Dash In convenience store and Splash In Eco Car Wash begins Friday, Aug. 26, according to a press release.

The new convenience store and carwash facility is located at 668 Paper Mill Rd. in Newark, Delaware.

The grand opening celebration begins at 8 a.m. with activities planned all day.

Activities at the event include Dash In menu sampling, free gifts, raffles, a live DJ, yard games and the official ribbon cutting, which will be taking place at 3 p.m. on Friday.

At the ribbon cutting, Dash In leadership will present grant donations to local organizations.

A gift of $5,000 will be given to Food Bank of Delaware, $1,000 will go to Newark High School, and $500 will be presented to Aetna Hose and Hook and Ladder Co.