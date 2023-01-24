 Dave Hail, former senior executive with Mister Car Wash, joins Amplify Car Wash Advisors - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Dave Hail, former senior executive with Mister Car Wash, joins Amplify Car Wash Advisors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Firm also announces the launch of its new operational advisory vertical, Amplify Growth Partners.

By PCD Staff

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors announced in a press release the addition of Dave Hail to its leadership team.

Hail was the former senior vice president of store development at Mister Car Wash, Inc., where he helped lead much of the company’s scale.

The firm also announced the launch of Amplify Growth Partners, its new operational advisory vertical.

Hail joins Amplify Growth Partners as managing partner and will continue the firm’s mission of maximizing value for its clients through improvement in operations.  

“Drawing on his extensive experience in the carwash industry, Dave is perfectly suited to lead this charge,” said Jeff Pavone, partner at Amplify Car Wash Advisors. “With a tightening economy, achieving operational efficiency is paramount to increasing cash flow and maximizing long-term value. Dave has executed this time and time again across hundreds of locations. He is an incredible asset to our growing team and the full spectrum of services we can offer carwash owners.”  

Hail began his career with Octopus Car Wash in 1978, where he spent more than a decade gaining valuable operations management experience at the high-volume, full-service carwash chain.

He then worked with Blue Coral/Ecolab as a manager of dispensing and applications.

In 2002, Hail joined Mister Car Wash, where he assumed many leadership roles during his 20 years with the company, including managing store operations, facility management, research and development, and safety/environmental.

In his most recent position as senior vice president of store development, Hail oversaw the ramp-up of new store and store development.

Hail was also the co-developer of the Mister Car Wash signature product, the Original HotShine.   

“With 44 years invested in this space, I am truly passionate about the carwash industry,” said Hail. “My role at Amplify draws on the experiences I’ve had throughout my career and provides an avenue to pay that knowledge forward, helping operators understand and improve their operations.” Amplify Car Wash Advisors bridges the gap between investment banking and carwash operations to help carwash owners know all their options regarding selling or scaling their business.

