Delta Sonic partners with children’s museum | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to www.wivb.com , Delta Sonic has partnered with Explore and More Children’s Museum to open a new exhibit to the public.

The unique exhibit, which took a year to build, shows kids the inner workings of a carwash.

“Everything in the museum is for and about Buffalo. And everybody knows what Delta Sonic is. [The carwash chain] also wanted to really educate the public on how they reuse the water and the environmental safety of it all,” said Kristin Scholz, director of development for Explore and More Children’s Museum.

As part of the partnership, Delta Sonic will be donating to the museum for years to come.

