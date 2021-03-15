 Delta Sonic partners with children’s museum | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Delta Sonic partners with children’s museum

on

New York carwash owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

on

Market Focus: Eco-friendly Sparkle Car Wash opens in Las Vegas

on

Lulu’s Express joins Mammoth Holdings
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 28: FAQs from New Carwash Investors Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 28: FAQs from New Carwash Investors

PC&D Unscripted 27: Accountability in the Workplace Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 27: Accountability in the Workplace

Current Digital Issue

March 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Delta Sonic partners with children’s museum

 

on

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to www.wivb.com, Delta Sonic has partnered with Explore and More Children’s Museum to open a new exhibit to the public.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The unique exhibit, which took a year to build, shows kids the inner workings of a carwash.

“Everything in the museum is for and about Buffalo. And everybody knows what Delta Sonic is. [The carwash chain] also wanted to really educate the public on how they reuse the water and the environmental safety of it all,” said Kristin Scholz, director of development for Explore and More Children’s Museum.

As part of the partnership, Delta Sonic will be donating to the museum for years to come.

You can learn more about the program here.

Read the original article here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Warm weather causes spike in carwash business

Carwash News: Worker’s leg trapped in conveyor

Carwash News: SUV catches fire at carwash

Carwash News: Attempted robbery at carwash turns into gunfight

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing