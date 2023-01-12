 Deltic Wash Force announces opening of ‘one-of-a-kind’ wash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Deltic Wash Force announces opening of ‘one-of-a-kind’ wash

BARRIE, Ontario, Canada — Klassic Car Wash offers both soft-touch and touch-free wash experiences.

By PCD Staff

BARRIE, Ontario, Canada — Deltic Wash Force is proud to be the equipment distributor and installer for the new Klassic Car Wash in Barrie, according to a press release.

“This carwash showcases the most modern approach in North America with its equipment configuration and features,” said Brett Bunston, president of Deltic Car Wash. “The goal was to build a state-of-the-art carwash that gives customers the option of selecting either a soft-touch or a touch-free wash with the highest quality result and best customer experience.”

The new 160-foot hybrid touch/touchless express tunnel uses cutting-edge technology to provide customers with a premium wash experience on a smooth riding, easy to use belt conveyor.

The tunnel’s floor to ceiling glass wall provides a bright and spacious feel, and 16 free vacuum stalls are provided upon exit.

The newest Klassic Car Wash site is located at 416 Dunlop St. West in Barrie, Ontario, which is a growing city just one hour north of Toronto.

The original building on the site housed an in-bay automatic wash, and Klassic Car Wash owner Tony Thind recognized that this heavy traffic location needed the through-put capability of an express tunnel wash to maximize its potential.

After consulting with Deltic Wash Force, it was decided to design a true “hybrid” express tunnel that incorporated both soft-touch and high-pressure touchless carwash equipment.

Deltic Wash Force was founded by Vince MacNeil, founder of MacNeil Wash Systems, and Brett Bunston, former R&D and service manager at MacNeil Wash Systems.

They recognized the need in the Canadian carwash industry for an experienced and professional express tunnel distributorship that could provide end-to-end support for new investors and established operators, concluded the press release.

