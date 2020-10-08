Demo permit filed for iconic carwash

SEATTLE — A demolition permit has been filed for an iconic carwash that has operated since 1956 on the corner of Battery Street and Denny Way, according to a news report posted by The Seattle Times.

Seattle property management company Clise Properties recently applied for the permit, stated the report.

However, continued the news report, the salvage assessment filed with the application states that no more than 750 square feet of the property be demolished, while the existing carwash’s footprint is 4,701 square feet.

At the time of reporting, continued the news post, it is unclear whether or not the wash’s landmark rotating neon sign will be affected by the demo plans.

Local designer Beatrice Haverfield, referred to as the “Queen of Neon,” created the pink elephant sign, which was installed in 1956 and features 380 blinking lights.

Over the decades, the sign has become a popular landmark in Seattle, even appearing on television, cited the report.

