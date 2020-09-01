Click Here to Read More

Job Overview and Requirements

Are you looking for a unique opportunity to make a significant contribution to a growing team? Do you want to bring your talents to one of Philadelphia’s hottest startups? EverWash, Inc. is adding thousands of new customers each month and disrupting the car wash industry through a membership-based business model.

We are looking for a Deployment Technical Specialist who will work with our Operation and Sales teams to manage the technology solutions of our wash partners. The Deployment Technical Specialist will work directly with the Director of Operations to deploy remote start technology for our wash partners and ensure a successful transition to our platform.

EverWash prides itself on having a tight-knit team of people who are invested in the success of the Company, and we are committed to helping each other, our users, and our expanding roster of car wash partners realize their full potential.

The ideal candidate should be highly organized, independent, and be willing to collaborate with the team and our customers. This position requires travel, both locally and nationally.

EverWash has experienced enormous success and growth because of the smart, entrepreneurial people who make up our core team. If you are ready to make a significant contribution to our team, please apply for this position today.