Philadelphia, PA or Remote Work Possibilities
Job Overview and Requirements
Are you looking for a unique opportunity to make a significant contribution to a growing team? Do you want to bring your talents to one of Philadelphia’s hottest startups? EverWash, Inc. is adding thousands of new customers each month and disrupting the car wash industry through a membership-based business model.
We are looking for a Deployment Technical Specialist who will work with our Operation and Sales teams to manage the technology solutions of our wash partners. The Deployment Technical Specialist will work directly with the Director of Operations to deploy remote start technology for our wash partners and ensure a successful transition to our platform.
EverWash prides itself on having a tight-knit team of people who are invested in the success of the Company, and we are committed to helping each other, our users, and our expanding roster of car wash partners realize their full potential.
The ideal candidate should be highly organized, independent, and be willing to collaborate with the team and our customers. This position requires travel, both locally and nationally.
EverWash has experienced enormous success and growth because of the smart, entrepreneurial people who make up our core team. If you are ready to make a significant contribution to our team, please apply for this position today.
Requirements:
- Engineering or technology-based education and/or experience (preferred).
- At least 1 year of professional project deployment experience (preferred).
- Basic understanding of networking, port forwarding, and IP addressing.
- Familiar with low voltage circuits, relays, and wiring.
- Experience with online Portals or Dashboards.
- Proficient with G Suite, Salesforce, and/or similar online cloud-based software platforms.
- Professional written and verbal communication skills.
- Highly focused individual that takes direction and ownership of projects.
- Ability to thrive in a fast paced and customer facing culture.
Description:
- Technical support of all remote start technology.
- Troubleshooting and problem-solving of customer (car wash owner) inquiries and remote start technology issues.
- Coordinate with customers, vendors, and EverWash staff to schedule and complete remote start device installations.
- Work with customers and account management team to determine deployment requirements.
- Clearly understand and follow the company’s deployment processes and standards.
- Analyze deployment issues and provide effective resolutions.
- Develop deployment documentation for customers and maintain training materials for the team.
- Provide accurate and timely notation in CRM (Salesforce) platform and portals.
- Report deployment status to management and teams on a regular basis.
- Provide superior customer service.
Compensation and Benefits:
- Competitive Compensation based on skills and experience.
- Health, Dental, and Vision benefits available (with partial employer-covered expenses).
- Free EverWash membership.
Applicants can reach out to [email protected] with their resumes; we will reach out as we receive applications.