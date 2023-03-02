 Djouma Barry joins ZIPS Car Wash as COO - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Djouma Barry joins ZIPS Car Wash as COO

PLANO, Texas — Barry will apply his expertise from experience with growing retailers such as Target, Gap Inc. and Lululemon to manage ZIPS’ large P&L portfolio.

By PCD Staff

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release its newest executive team member, Djouma Barry, as chief operating officer.

According to the release, as COO, Barry will use his extensive leadership skills in operations excellence, talent development and team building to oversee ZIPS operations, sales, facility management, training and acquisition integration.

Barry will apply his expertise from years of experience with growing retailers such as Target, Gap Inc. and Lululemon to build high-performing teams and manage ZIPS’ large P&L portfolio.

In 2022, ZIPS acquired more than 60 new sites and now owns and operates 275 locations across 24 states under three unique carwash brands.

“Djouma’s reputation proceeds him. He approaches sales growth with strategic planning, has experience in workforce management for large-scale retailers and has exhibited tremendous team building skills in his former roles,” Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash, said. “We were impressed by his track record of success within the retail space, and we know he will bring a wealth of experience to ZIPS.”

Having spent 13 years at Target, Barry took on various leadership roles during his tenure, from sr. group vice president for the Midwest and East Coast to vice president of retail operations where he led a passionate team of 80 engineers, data scientists, and analysts and oversaw the strategic operations of over 1,900 stores across the country. 

Barry also spent time at Lululemon as the VP of operations and planning and, most recently, at Old Navy, overseeing operation and strategy for the 1,300 stores across the United States and Canada.

“It’s very exciting for me to be joining a team that has accomplished such rapid growth in just the last few years,” Barry said. “I can’t wait to see where my collaboration with the already motivated and focused team at ZIPS can take us.”

Barry has a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences degree from Texas State University.

He is an active member of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC) and was a founding member of the Target REACH Committee.

To learn more, visit www.zipscarwash.com.

