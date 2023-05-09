Don't Miss Innovation Alley at The Car Wash Show 2023™ - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

LAS VEGAS — According to the International Carwash Association, the 32 companies in Innovation Alley at this year’s The Car Wash Show™ are all either first- or second-time exhibitors and range from greenfield development firms to lighting and soap manufacturers and distributors.

Placement in Innovation Alley allows companies new to the industry to focus on sharing their innovations and connecting with decision-makers.

“This year, Innovation Alley is bigger and better,” said Kendra Johnson, vice president of business development at International Carwash Association. “Last year it had such positive feedback from attendees we knew we needed to bring it back. We’ve expanded the space, knowing the industry continues its strong growth, and the results speak for themselves.”

Visit The Car Wash Show now to see an extensive catalog of education sessions, a packed schedule of networking opportunities, and a show floor packed to the brim with innovation.