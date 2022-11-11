 Doug Brown named ALI chairman - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Doug Brown named ALI chairman

Carwash News

Doug Brown named ALI chairman

 

on

LAS VEGAS — Doug Brown of Vehicle Service Group (Madison, Indiana) was elected chairman of the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) Board of Directors and Gary Wainwright of Weco Inc. (Bradford, Arkansas) joined the board as Associate Class representative at the lift safety organization’s annual meeting in Las Vegas on Oct. 31, stated a company press release. 

The ALI Board of Directors includes representatives of vehicle lift manufacturer members, as well as a representative elected by the ALI Associate Class.

Automotive Lift Institute’s Associate Class membership is available to North American organizations performing vehicle lift inspections with at least one ALI Certified Lift Inspector on staff. 

This is Brown’s first one-year term as chairman of the board.

Wainwright will serve his second non-consecutive two-year term. 

Joining Brown and Wainwright on the 2023 board are past chairman Jeff Kritzer of BendPak Inc. (Santa Paula, California), Brian Spikes of Challenger Lifts (Louisville, Kentucky), Allan Pavlick of Stertil-Koni (Stevensville, Maryland), Gary DiAngelo of Total Automotive Lifting Solutions (Oakville, Ontario), Stet Schanze of Gray Manufacturing Company (St. Joseph, Missouri) and ALI President R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman. 

