Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Dover and OPW acquire ICS

 

on

DE PERE, Wis. — Dover and its OPW business unit announced that it has acquired Innovative Control Systems Inc. (ICS), a provider of technology solutions for the carwash industry.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

ICS will now become part of OPW’s Vehicle Wash Solutions (VWS) platform of brands, which includes PDQ and Belanger.

“We are thrilled to bring ICS into OPW’s Vehicle Wash Solutions group to provide customers state-of-the-art payment terminals and point-of-sale management solutions, wash site management software and other wash equipment technologies as part of a complete vehicle wash solutions package,” said Gary Campbell, vice president and general manager for OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions.

Both Vehicle Wash Solutions and ICS have previously partnered to develop a retrofit kit for PDQ’s installed base of Access payment terminals at in-bay automatic sites to ensure those customers have access to EMV payment solutions and ongoing Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance, the release noted.

This joint product will be ready to launch in early 2021, the release stated.

“By joining OPW, ICS can continue to expand its customer base and partner with the Vehicle Wash Solutions brands to bring innovative new products to market. Those ICS customers who do not use VWS equipment will continue to see our same focus on innovation and dedicated customer support. This is a great development for our business,” said Kevin Detrick, founder and president of ICS.

Advertisement

For more information on OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions and its complete portfolio of Belanger and PDQ wash systems and equipment, please visit opwvws.com.

To learn more about ICS joining the OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions team, visit opwvws.com/ics.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Murder-suicide at carwash leaves two children orphans

Carwash News: ZIPS hits 200 stores

Carwash News: Golden Gate Capital partners with Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Carwash News: Splash Car Wash acquires Eco Car Wash

Advertisement

on

Dover and OPW acquire ICS

on

Market Focus: Mammoth Holdings acquires Fast Trac Car Washes

on

Driven Brands makes a slew of acquisitions

on

NCS announces recapitalization with Berkshire Partners
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Market Focus: Mammoth Holdings acquires Fast Trac Car Washes

SONNY's Carwash College™ Tip of the Month: “Damn the torpedoes, full steam ahead!”

Carwash News: Driven Brands makes a slew of acquisitions

Carwash News: Dover and OPW acquire ICS

Carwash News: NCS announces recapitalization with Berkshire Partners

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
PC&D Unscripted 23: Updates from ICA

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect