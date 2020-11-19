Dozens witness man shot, killed while at carwash with wife

LAS VEGAS — According to www.8newsnow.com , a man in his early 40s was shot multiple times and killed while visiting the GO Car Wash on West Charleston.

Click Here to Read More

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said that the man was at the carwash with his wife, vacuuming the couple’s vehicle, the article continued.

While the man was in the driver’s seat, a white sedan pulled up next to them, and one or multiple persons fired multiple shots into the car, which struck and killed the victim, the article added.

The vehicle fled the scene at high speed, and the man’s wife was unharmed, the article stated.

Spencer said there were around a dozen witnesses at the carwash, and the police were canvassing for surveillance video, the article continued.

At the time of reporting, the police believed there was a connection between the suspect and the victim and do not believe the incident was random, the article concluded.

Read the original story here.