Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Dozens witness man shot, killed while at carwash with wife

 

on

LAS VEGAS — According to www.8newsnow.com, a man in his early 40s was shot multiple times and killed while visiting the GO Car Wash on West Charleston.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said that the man was at the carwash with his wife, vacuuming the couple’s vehicle, the article continued.

While the man was in the driver’s seat, a white sedan pulled up next to them, and one or multiple persons fired multiple shots into the car, which struck and killed the victim, the article added.

The vehicle fled the scene at high speed, and the man’s wife was unharmed, the article stated.

 Spencer said there were around a dozen witnesses at the carwash, and the police were canvassing for surveillance video, the article continued.

At the time of reporting, the police believed there was a connection between the suspect and the victim and do not believe the incident was random, the article concluded.

Read the original story here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens 10 sites during November 2020

Carwash News: Pink Elephant Car Wash sign donated to Amazon

Carwash News: Market Focus: Hanley Investment Group arranges sale of single-tenant Quick Quack, sets record

Carwash News: Sonny’s Enterprises acquires Florida CarWash Services

Advertisement

on

Dozens witness man shot, killed while at carwash with wife

on

Market Focus: Towels By Doctor Joe partners with N1 Buying Group

on

Driven Brands Car Wash North America expands in Georgia, Kentucky

on

Mister Car Wash acquires Soapbox Car Wash
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Market Focus: Towels By Doctor Joe partners with N1 Buying Group

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 46: A Brief History of American Carwashing

Marketing and Advertising: 5 alternative ways to market your new business

Carwash News: Driven Brands Car Wash North America expands in Georgia, Kentucky

Carwash News: Dozens witness man shot, killed while at carwash with wife

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect