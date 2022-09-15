DRB® acquires Beacon Mobile

AKRON, Ohio — DRB®, a provider of software and hardware innovations to the carwash industry, recently announced in a press release that it has acquired Beacon Mobile LLC, a mobile technology innovator in the carwash industry.

The acquisition gives DRB customers a frictionless, customizable and cloud-based solution to manage carwash memberships across the DRB family of brands.

It also extends unlimited carwash membership capabilities to DRB In-Bay Solutions’ customers.

“This acquisition expands our best-in-class POS solutions to be able to transact and manage

memberships seamlessly across all of our offerings,” said DRB President Ian Williams. “More than ever, we will be poised to help carwash owners grow their membership base more effectively and extend the lifetime value of their customers.”

Alan Nawoj, CEO and founder of Beacon Mobile, added, “This relationship allows Beacon Mobile to leverage the stability and resources of a larger company. DRB is committed to developing and innovating the Beacon Mobile platform, and we are excited for our customers to reap those benefits.”