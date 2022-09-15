 DRB® acquires Beacon Mobile
DRB® acquires Beacon Mobile

Magnolia Wash Holdings expands in Georgia with new Mosaic Car Wash location

RealSource Group arranges carwash portfolio sale leaseback for $7.9 million

LUV Car Wash continues rapid growth in Florida, Georgia
Carwash News

DRB® acquires Beacon Mobile

 

on

AKRON, Ohio — DRB®, a provider of software and hardware innovations to the carwash industry, recently announced in a press release that it has acquired Beacon Mobile LLC, a mobile technology innovator in the carwash industry.

The acquisition gives DRB customers a frictionless, customizable and cloud-based solution to manage carwash memberships across the DRB family of brands.

It also extends unlimited carwash membership capabilities to DRB In-Bay Solutions’ customers.

“This acquisition expands our best-in-class POS solutions to be able to transact and manage

memberships seamlessly across all of our offerings,” said DRB President Ian Williams. “More than ever, we will be poised to help carwash owners grow their membership base more effectively and extend the lifetime value of their customers.”

Alan Nawoj, CEO and founder of Beacon Mobile, added, “This relationship allows Beacon Mobile to leverage the stability and resources of a larger company. DRB is committed to developing and innovating the Beacon Mobile platform, and we are excited for our customers to reap those benefits.”

The acquisition combines Beacon Mobile’s innovative technology with DRB’s depth of experience and breadth of customers, allowing DRB to offer unmatched consumer and market insights to customers.

“The addition of Beacon Mobile aligns perfectly with DRB’s vision to become a world-class software and business intelligence company,” Williams said.

