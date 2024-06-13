 DRB® appoints April Bertram as VP of product management

DRB® appoints April Bertram as VP of product management

AKRON, Ohio — With over 30 years of experience in product innovation, Bertram joins DRB to shape the future of its product portfolio.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

AKRON, Ohio — According to a press release, DRB has announced the appointment of April Bertram as the company’s new vice president of product management.

This strategic move underscores DRB’s dedication to innovation and helping customers maximize the performance of their carwash investments.

As vice president of product management, Bertram will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of DRB’s product portfolio throughout the entire product lifecycle, stated the press release.

She will ensure DRB’s product vision, strategies and roadmaps are deeply rooted in customer research and address critical customer needs.

“April’s proven track record of driving innovation makes her the ideal leader to guide our product strategy into the future,” said Ian Williams, president of DRB. “Her extensive background in high-tech product innovation and her strategic insight into product portfolio strategies will be invaluable as we continue to develop cutting-edge solutions to empower our customers.”

Bertram brings nearly 30 years of experience in product innovation, with a particular focus on SaaS and GenAI product strategies.

Her impressive career includes leadership roles in technology, product and business development across diverse industries.

Prior to joining DRB, she led cross-functional global teams at Lenovo, advancing technology solutions, and she spent over a decade at GOJO Industries, driving innovation and business development.

“I am honored to join DRB and contribute to its legacy as the leader of vehicle care technology,” Bertram said. “I look forward to working with the talented team at DRB to develop and deliver products that not only meet, but exceed our customers’ expectations.”

