DRB® hires chief customer experience officer

AKRON, Ohio — DRB recently announced in a press release the appointment of Mike Marchetti as the company’s new chief customer experience officer.

This strategic hire underscores DRB’s unwavering commitment to customer service and support.

“Delivering an exceptional customer experience is the cornerstone of DRB’s culture,” said DRB President Ian Williams. “Mike’s extensive expertise in this area makes him the ideal leader to guide our customer service and support efforts. His proven track record will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our position as a trusted partner to our customers, whether they are new relationships or partnerships DRB has built over decades.”

With an impressive background that includes senior positions at BrandMuscle, Clearside, Yelp and Yahoo!, Marchetti brings a wealth of innovative experience in customer experience and engagement to DRB, stated the press release.

He specializes in leveraging customer data insights, as well as voice of customer (VOC) and technology solutions to provide unmatched customer experiences.

At DRB, Marchetti will provide strategic direction to various support teams, prioritizing the cultivation of strong relationships with customers and ensuring they derive maximum value from DRB’s products and services.

His leadership will be instrumental in guiding transformative changes aimed at enhancing DRB’s customer service capabilities to meet the evolving needs of both the company and its clientele.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the DRB team and look forward to collaborating with our customers to ensure they receive the exceptional support that DRB is known for,” said Marchetti. “By aligning and equipping our teams to meet the evolving needs of our customers, we will further strengthen our position as the go-to partner in the vehicle care industries.”