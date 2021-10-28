 DRB issued patent for anti-collision system ‘NoPileups’
DRB issued patent for anti-collision system 'NoPileups'

PC&D hosting free webinar on SMS marketing

Splash Car Wash acquires Buckmans in Rochester

Mister Car Wash opens new location in Spring, Texas
Carwash News

DRB issued patent for anti-collision system ‘NoPileups’

 

AKRON, Ohio — DRB announced that it has been awarded a patent for NoPileups, according to a company press release.

NoPileups is a full-tunnel optimization system for conveyorized carwashes, designed to reduce in-tunnel collisions and optimize tunnel capacity.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. Pat. No. 11, 127, 283 relating to NoPileups on Sept. 21st.

The patent covers NoPileups’ ability to configure cameras, LIDAR, RADAR or SONAR to track the relative positions of vehicles in the tunnel and trigger a stop of the conveyor and wash equipment when a collision threat is detected.

The system uses computer vision and machine-learning technology to monitor carwash tunnels and automatically stop the conveyor when collision threats are detected.

NoPileups was developed to solve the growing challenges of in-tunnel collisions, particularly with the prevalence of Automatic Braking Systems.

With NoPileups preventing in-tunnel collisions, carwash operators can confidently load vehicles at optimum levels, allowing them to wash more cars during peak hours.

The system also helps them identify misaligned equipment, so the tunnel runs at top performance.

“NoPileups has been a true game-changer in the carwash industry, helping its users save money on damages and preserve their reputation, all while increasing their operational efficiency,” said Dan Pittman president of DRB. “NoPileups is now not only the most advanced anti-collision system, but it is also the only patented full-tunnel optimization system.”

The first NoPileups system was installed in 2016.

There are now more than 700 NoPileups systems installed in carwashes across the U.S.

