DRB to share carwash market saturation insights in webinar

AKRON, Ohio — DRB will share its Car Wash Show Education Session “Understanding Market Saturation and Other Enterprise Business Intelligence Insights” in an upcoming webinar, according to a company press release.

As the carwash industry continues to grow, it has raised concerns about possible market saturation.

DRB has studied carwash market saturation and found some surprising trends related to increasing competition.

They shared these insights at The Car Wash Show™ in May and will present them again in a webinar to be held at 2 p.m. ET Thursday, June 8.

The webinar will be presented by Todd Davy, DRB senior vice president of sales, and Dan Flatley, DRB vice president of product management.

“We will share the trends we uncovered, predict when we expect the industry to experience saturation and highlight some exciting advancements in enterprise business intelligence,” Davy said.

The webinar will answer questions such as:

• How does saturation affect a single site?

• How does it affect a market?

• Is my membership saturated?

• What can I do to mitigate future saturation?

To secure your spot for the webinar, register here.

Even if you can’t make it live, be sure to register to get the webinar replay and Q&As.