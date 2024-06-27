DRB bolsters sales team with two new hires

AKRON, Ohio — DRB announced in a press release the strategic hire of two new sales leadership roles focused on the tunnel carwash segment.

Jason Wray has been appointed director of business development, and Shelly Eddy has been named director of strategic accounts.

These key appointments further enable DRB to help carwash operators leverage technology to build and grow successful businesses, stated the press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason and Shelly to DRB,” said Todd Davy, senior vice president of sales at DRB. “Their proven sales leadership experience will be invaluable as they guide customers to the innovative solutions that will make a true impact for their organizations.”

As Director of Business Development, Wray will head DRB’s tunnel regional sales team.

He brings over 20 years of sales leadership experience in the carwash industry, spanning equipment, point-of-sale systems and more.

Wray will spearhead business development efforts aimed at assisting new tunnel carwash customers across DRB’s portfolio of tunnel carwash solutions.

Serving as Director of Strategic Accounts, Eddy will oversee the team of account managers who support DRB’s enterprise carwash customers.

Eddy is a dynamic sales leader with an impressive track record of strategic account management, organizational transformation and cultivating high-performing teams across multiple industries.

With her vast experience in managing enterprise accounts, she will help DRB further strengthen its commitment to helping its largest carwash customers continue to grow and expand.

“Both Jason and Shelly have consistently demonstrated the ability to forge strong relationships where customers are empowered to excel,” added Davy. “We are confident they will accelerate carwash industry growth in the tunnel segment by delivering innovative solutions and an exceptional customer experience.”