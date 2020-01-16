Drive and Shine’s rezoning request denied

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — According to www.wkzo.com , the Kalamazoo City Planning Commission voted against making recommendations that the city rezone a property on which Drive and Shine Car Wash wishes to build.

The property in question falls under the Natural Features Protection (NFP) that the city recently imposed, the article continued.

The company purchased the land in late 2018, and the NFP was imposed in May 2019, the article noted.

The commissions considered three proposals: rezoning the property at 3401 and 4305 Stadium Dr. to commercial use, removing the NFP overlay from the area and rezoning 2231 S. Drake Rd., the article noted.

The meeting on Jan. 14th lasted almost six hours, running into early the following morning, and dozens of citizens spoke out to oppose the development, saying that it would pose potential environmental threats to the area, the article stated.

Drive and Shine President and CEO Haji Tehrani told those at the meeting that his business had done everything correctly according to the city guidelines to build this second location in Kalamazoo, the article continued.

“Not an inch of our property falls in what is considered Asylum Lake Preserve,” Tehrani said. “We’re not proposing to build on Asylum Lake Preserve — we’re proposing to build on the land that rightfully was designated for commercial [zoning] because everything around it is commercial.”