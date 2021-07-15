 Driven Brands acquires 18 Frank’s Car Wash Express stores
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Driven Brands acquires 18 Frank’s Car Wash Express stores

on

Market Focus: Express Wash Concepts donates nearly $53K to Flying Horse Farms

on

NRCC registration opens

on

Mister Car Wash opens new site in Grimes, Iowa
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 40: Insurance Matters for Carwashes Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 40: Insurance Matters for Carwashes

Carwash Connection: What is Triple Foam? Video
play

Carwash Connection: What is Triple Foam?

Current Digital Issue

July 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 77: The Origins of Micro-scratches and Swirls

Greg Paul, a carwash owner from Los Angeles County, discusses where these surface mars really come from.

Wash Talk, Ep. 75: A Sneak Peek of the Professional Carwashing Industry Report: Third Edition

Bruce Kratofil, audience insights manager for Babcox Media, goes over some statistics from the third edition of our Professional Carwashing Industry Report.

Wash Talk Ep. 74: Door Repair vs. Replacement

This audio reading of “Door repair vs. replacement” discusses what factors to consider when needing to maintain your carwash doors.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Driven Brands acquires 18 Frank’s Car Wash Express stores

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) announced the acquisition of 18 Frank’s Car Wash Express stores in South Carolina, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This acquisition is the largest carwash tuck-in acquisition for Driven Brands to date and follows the 10 recently acquired Racer Classic Car Washes in Texas in May.

Including these two acquisitions, Driven Brands has acquired a total of 50 car washes in 2021.

Since acquiring International Car Wash Group in August 2020, Driven Brands has acquired 67 carwashes.

“We’ve been extremely pleased with the performance of the carwash segment within the Driven Brands portfolio,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Driven Brands. “In this highly fragmented industry, our expansion efforts are just getting started. While we continue to build new carwashes, this acquisition strategy complements our efforts to bring the power of Driven Brands to carwashes across North America.”

Advertisement

Frank’s Car Wash Express has washed more than 14 million cars since 1973, and “The State” newspaper has voted Frank’s the “best” carwash for 26 years in a row.

It has 18 locations from the South Carolina midlands extending toward the coast.

“The family and I are excited about this opportunity to partner with Driven Brands to build upon the legacy my father Frank started in 1973,” said Mike Hutchins, former owner of Frank’s Car Wash Express. “For the past 48 years, we have strived for excellence, and we are very happy that Driven Brands shares this same vision and standards. Although this decision was not an easy one, I knew from day one that Driven Brands was the right fit to continue the reputation as the premier carwash company in South Carolina.”

Advertisement

Driven Brands now operates nearly 1,000 car washes in 14 countries across the U.S., Europe and Australia.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Club Car Wash announces Kansas City metro grand opening

Carwash News: Market Focus: Tommy’s Express to break ground on new headquarters

Carwash News: Industry icon Jim Coleman passes away

Carwash News: NCS partners with Carolina Pride

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing