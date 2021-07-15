Driven Brands acquires 18 Frank’s Car Wash Express stores

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) announced the acquisition of 18 Frank’s Car Wash Express stores in South Carolina, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

This acquisition is the largest carwash tuck-in acquisition for Driven Brands to date and follows the 10 recently acquired Racer Classic Car Washes in Texas in May.

Including these two acquisitions, Driven Brands has acquired a total of 50 car washes in 2021.

Since acquiring International Car Wash Group in August 2020, Driven Brands has acquired 67 carwashes.

“We’ve been extremely pleased with the performance of the carwash segment within the Driven Brands portfolio,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Driven Brands. “In this highly fragmented industry, our expansion efforts are just getting started. While we continue to build new carwashes, this acquisition strategy complements our efforts to bring the power of Driven Brands to carwashes across North America.”