Driven Brands acquires Express Clean Car Wash in Louisiana

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash has announced the acquisition of two Express Clean Car Wash locations: one in Hammond, Louisiana, and the other in LaPlace, Louisiana, according to a press release.

These are the first two acquisitions in the state of Louisiana for the rapidly growing network of carwashes.

Express Clean Car Wash has just recently been recognized by the local magazine, Tangi Lifestyles, and its readers with a Reader’s Choice Award as the Best Car Wash of 2021.

“We always strive to deliver a great-quality wash with friendly customer service, and that has been the keys to our success,” said Johnny Schillace, former owner of Express Clean. “We treat every customer like they are our best friend. Driven Brands now owns two of the best small-market carwashes in Louisiana, and I wish them continued success.”