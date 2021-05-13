 Driven Brands acquires Stop-N-Wash in Ardmore, Oklahoma | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Driven Brands acquires Stop-N-Wash in Ardmore, Oklahoma

on

Longtime Vacutech engineer killed, donations welcomed

on

Vizza Wash, LP opens second Car Wash Express location

on

Mr. Clean Car Wash opens in Loganville
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 34: Financing a New Carwash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 34: Financing a New Carwash

PC&D Unscripted 33: Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Processes and Equipment Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 33: Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Processes and Equipment

Current Digital Issue

May 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 68: Brighten up Sales with Headlight Restoration

This audio reading of “Brighten up sales with headlight restoration” discusses some of the finer points of working and offering this service.

Wash Talk Ep. 67: FAQs about Selling and Buying Carwashes

Wash Talk Ep. 66: High Carwash IQ

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Driven Brands acquires Stop-N-Wash in Ardmore, Oklahoma

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash North America announced the acquisition of Stop-N-Wash in Ardmore, Oklahoma, as it expands its network of carwashes across America, according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Stop-N-Wash has been recognized several times for its outstanding wash service, winning “Best of the Best” People’s Choice Awards for Best Car Wash of Southern Oklahoma. 

It is well-known throughout the Ardmore community for its super tunnel carwash service as well as for offering a full service pet wash station.

“We are happy to welcome Stop-N-Wash to the Driven Brands family of carwashes,” said Driven Brands Car Wash North America President Gabe Mendoza. “We are always looking for well-run companies with great reputations and a strong customer following and they fit that model very well.”

“I was very pleased with how the deal with Driven Brands came together,” said Aldo Waters, CEO of The Southern Group of Companies. “From their initial contact, negotiations and offer, their team of experienced professionals made the process straightforward with no surprises. Deciding to sell our carwash operation was not taken lightly, but what they brought to the table for us and the opportunity for our employees made the decision that much more obvious.”

The acquisition of Stop-N-Wash brings the total of Oklahoma locations for Driven Brands Car Wash North America to four.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: 2-year-old dies in accident at carwash

Carwash News: Market Focus: Ver-tech Labs expands team

Carwash News: The 2021 SCWA Convention & EXPO is a month away

Carwash News: Surf Thru expands in Arizona

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing