Driven Brands acquires Stop-N-Wash in Ardmore, Oklahoma | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash North America announced the acquisition of Stop-N-Wash in Ardmore, Oklahoma, as it expands its network of carwashes across America, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

Stop-N-Wash has been recognized several times for its outstanding wash service, winning “Best of the Best” People’s Choice Awards for Best Car Wash of Southern Oklahoma.

It is well-known throughout the Ardmore community for its super tunnel carwash service as well as for offering a full service pet wash station.

“We are happy to welcome Stop-N-Wash to the Driven Brands family of carwashes,” said Driven Brands Car Wash North America President Gabe Mendoza. “We are always looking for well-run companies with great reputations and a strong customer following and they fit that model very well.”

“I was very pleased with how the deal with Driven Brands came together,” said Aldo Waters, CEO of The Southern Group of Companies. “From their initial contact, negotiations and offer, their team of experienced professionals made the process straightforward with no surprises. Deciding to sell our carwash operation was not taken lightly, but what they brought to the table for us and the opportunity for our employees made the decision that much more obvious.”

The acquisition of Stop-N-Wash brings the total of Oklahoma locations for Driven Brands Car Wash North America to four.