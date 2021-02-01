Driven Brands acquires SuperSonic Express Car Wash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash North America has announced the acquisition of four SuperSonic Express Car Wash locations in the Southern U.S., according to a press release.

The acquired carwashes are located in Columbus and Starkville, Mississippi, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

With this acquisition, Driven Brands Car Wash North America grows to 17 locations in Mississippi, operating as Car Wash USA Express, and 36 locations in Alabama, operating as Goo-Goo Car Wash.

“Our carwash businesses have a long history and strong customer base in the Southern U.S., and the SuperSonic acquisition further strengthens that network for our services,” commented Driven Brands Car Wash North America President Gabe Mendoza. “We look forward to building on the SuperSonic team’s success, and we thank them for working with Driven Brands for the sale of their business.”

SuperSonic Express Car Wash started in 2016 with the acquisition and rebranding of two Mr. Bubbles locations in Mississippi.

In 2018, two more SuperSonic locations were added within the existing Mississippi markets, and in 2019 SuperSonic acquired Robo’s Car Wash in Tuscaloosa.

Supersonic Managing Partner Caleb Box shared, “This was our first opportunity to work with Driven Brands, and we are extremely satisfied with the results. The communication and the process was very smooth from contract to closing, but we’re mostly excited about the opportunities that our team members now have with their own personal and business growth trajectory inside the Driven Brands organization.”