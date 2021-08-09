Driven Brands acquires Top Edge Car Wash in Tampa | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash has announced the acquisition of Top Edge Car Wash, serving Florida’s Tampa Bay area, according to a press release.

This is the seventh acquisition for Driven Brands Car Wash in Florida and the fifth in the Tampa area.

Top Edge Car Wash opened in 2019 with the Tampa Bay area’s only state-of-the-art “glow wash” tunnel, which provides an entertaining light show while customers sit in the comfort of their vehicles and receive an ultra-clean carwash experience, the release noted.

Using the latest technology in water recycling techniques, Top Edge provides an environmentally efficient, eco-friendly wash and wax.

Top Edge has earned a 4.7-star review rating on Facebook.

“The glow wash tunnel has been a nice attraction for us,” said Sam Bajaj, former owner of Top Edge. “It’s entertaining for the kids riding through the carwash in the car with mom and dad. But you don’t have success without also delivering a great wash, and that is what the team has done these past two years — deliver top-quality washes and friendly service.”