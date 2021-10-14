Driven Brands adds 6 locations in Southeastern U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash North America has acquired Tropic Car Wash with five locations in greater New Orleans and Gainesville, Florida, as well as Ollie’s Car Wash in Zachary, Louisiana, according to a press release.

Founded in 2002, Tropic Car Wash was one of the first adopters of the express wash model in Louisiana.

Since then, Tropic has become a regional staple, providing quick and thorough washes with a site plan fine-tuned to maximize process flow and throughput.

Tropic Car Wash is known locally for a familiar, friendly atmosphere for customers who find themselves visiting multiple Tropic Car Wash locations.

“The owner of the five Tropic locations was looking for a quick sale, so my firm was called in to handle the close,” said Jeff Pavone, partner with Amplify Car Wash Advisors. “Driven Brands Car Wash was chosen as the buyer, and its team was great to work with. They beat the aggressive timeline set by the seller, and we closed in 45 days. That was a record for us and our first business transaction with Driven Brands Car Wash. I look forward to many more transactions with them.”