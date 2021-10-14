Driven Brands adds 6 locations in Southeastern U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash North America has acquired Tropic Car Wash with five locations in greater New Orleans and Gainesville, Florida, as well as Ollie’s Car Wash in Zachary, Louisiana, according to a press release.
Founded in 2002, Tropic Car Wash was one of the first adopters of the express wash model in Louisiana.
Since then, Tropic has become a regional staple, providing quick and thorough washes with a site plan fine-tuned to maximize process flow and throughput.
Tropic Car Wash is known locally for a familiar, friendly atmosphere for customers who find themselves visiting multiple Tropic Car Wash locations.
“The owner of the five Tropic locations was looking for a quick sale, so my firm was called in to handle the close,” said Jeff Pavone, partner with Amplify Car Wash Advisors. “Driven Brands Car Wash was chosen as the buyer, and its team was great to work with. They beat the aggressive timeline set by the seller, and we closed in 45 days. That was a record for us and our first business transaction with Driven Brands Car Wash. I look forward to many more transactions with them.”
Ollie’s Car Wash was one of four locations previously operated by Brady Walton.
“We were really pleased with how the sale and transition process has gone,” said Walton. “Driven Brands Car Wash offers nice incentives for the staff that provides them opportunities for a better income than most small operators can provide. It’s good to see my team taken well care of.”
“We welcome both the Tropic Car Wash team and Ollie’s Car Wash to the Driven Brands family,” said Driven Brands Car Wash North America President Gabe Mendoza. “Two high-performing carwash organizations that add to our growing network in Louisiana and Florida.”