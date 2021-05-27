 Driven Brands announces the acquisition of Elite Car Wash
Carwash News

Driven Brands announces the acquisition of Elite Car Wash

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —Driven Brands Car Wash North America has announced the acquisition of Elite Car Wash in Ogden, Utah, according to a press release.

Elite Car Wash, a state-of-the-art facility, features an engaging, architecturally-modern look; excellent carwash quality; and many easy, convenient carwash plans for its customers.

“The southwestern U.S. holds a lot of opportunity to build our network as we look for owners who want to take advantage of what Driven Brands can offer,” said Driven Brands Car Wash North America President Gabe Mendoza. “We look forward to adding more modern operations like Elite to the Driven Brands family.”

Elite represents the 12th acquisition for Driven Brands Car Wash North America in the state of Utah, as the company continues to grow across the U.S.

Driven Brands is focused on bringing the resources, industry expertise and national purchasing power to independent carwashes across the U.S.

Driven Brands Car Wash is always looking for carwash operators interested in joining the Driven Brands Car Wash family.

For more information, contact [email protected] or [email protected].

You can also go to https://www.drivenbrands.com/sell-your-carwash.

