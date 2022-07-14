Driven Brands appoints Jose Tomás to board of directors

Click Here to Read More

“We’re thrilled to have Jose join our Board of Directors,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, CEO and president of Driven Brands. “He brings a wide breadth of experience, diverse perspective and keen focus on operations, people and culture that will be invaluable as we continue to grow Driven. His election also marks an important milestone in Driven’s journey as a public company as the majority of our directors are now independent.”

Tomás currently serves as the chief administrative officer for TelevisaUnivision, the world’s leading Spanish language content and media company, where he oversees strategic support areas, including human resources, corporate communications, enterprise technology services, facilities/real estate, social impact, diversity, equity and inclusion, and corporate safety, health and security.