 Driven Brands appoints Jose Tomás to board of directors
Carwash News

Driven Brands appoints Jose Tomás to board of directors

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Holdings announced the election of Jose Tomás to its board of directors, effective July 11, 2022, a press release stated.

Click Here to Read More
“We’re thrilled to have Jose join our Board of Directors,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, CEO and president of Driven Brands. “He brings a wide breadth of experience, diverse perspective and keen focus on operations, people and culture that will be invaluable as we continue to grow Driven. His election also marks an important milestone in Driven’s journey as a public company as the majority of our directors are now independent.”

Tomás currently serves as the chief administrative officer for TelevisaUnivision, the world’s leading Spanish language content and media company, where he oversees strategic support areas, including human resources, corporate communications, enterprise technology services, facilities/real estate, social impact, diversity, equity and inclusion, and corporate safety, health and security.

Previously, he was a principal and managing partner at BrandSparc, a global communications, employment branding and human resources consulting firm.

He also led human resources and other strategic functions for General Motors, Anthem Inc. and Burger King Corporation.

With Tomás’ election, the board now consists of nine members, with the majority of the company’s board of directors being independent.

In connection with Tomás’ election, the board also reviewed membership of its committees.

The board changed the composition of the compensation committee and nominating and corporate governance committee to consist solely of independent directors, with Tomas serving on both committees.

