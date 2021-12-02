 Driven Brands Car Wash adds two Texas locations
Carwash News

Driven Brands Car Wash adds two Texas locations

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash announced the acquisition of two high-volume carwashes in Texas — Lantana Car Wash in Longview and Blue Crew Car Wash in Beaumont, according to a press release.

These two acquisitions bring the total number of Driven Brands Car Wash locations in the state to 48.

Lantana Car Wash opened in 2019 and is known as a premium quality carwash, utilizing ceramic-infused technology, providing added UV protection and a superior gloss finish.

Lantana has a 4.5 rating by customer reviews, added the press release.

“My team and I worked hard to build a carwash that delivers the best results and highest customer satisfaction, and I am glad to see that Driven Brands Car Wash will build upon that success,” said Steve Oram, former owner of Lantana Car Wash. “They were great to work with and I wish them well.”

Blue Crew Car Wash opened in April 2020 and in a short time established itself as the premier carwash in Beaumont, Texas.

Blue Crew has a Google rating of 4.9 out of 5, and a Facebook rating of 4.5, and was named 2021 “Best of the Best” in the Car Wash Category by the Beaumont Enterprise, noted the release.

“Driven Brands is a great company to work with,” said Marinko Mandich, former owner of Blue Crew Car Wash. “The entire process was simple and straight-forward, and their team works fast to have the deal close quickly.”

“Lantana Car Wash and Blue Crew Car Wash are two operations that maintained very high standards and delivered excellent carwash quality for their customers,” said Driven Brands Car Wash North America President John Teddy. “They are exactly the type of operations that we welcome as a part of our network.”

