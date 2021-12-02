Driven Brands Car Wash adds two Texas locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash announced the acquisition of two high-volume carwashes in Texas — Lantana Car Wash in Longview and Blue Crew Car Wash in Beaumont, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

These two acquisitions bring the total number of Driven Brands Car Wash locations in the state to 48.

Lantana Car Wash opened in 2019 and is known as a premium quality carwash, utilizing ceramic-infused technology, providing added UV protection and a superior gloss finish.

Lantana has a 4.5 rating by customer reviews, added the press release.

“My team and I worked hard to build a carwash that delivers the best results and highest customer satisfaction, and I am glad to see that Driven Brands Car Wash will build upon that success,” said Steve Oram, former owner of Lantana Car Wash. “They were great to work with and I wish them well.”