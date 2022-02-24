 Driven Brands Car Wash North America acquires 10 locations in Texas
Driven Brands Car Wash North America acquires 10 locations in Texas

Carwash News

Driven Brands Car Wash North America acquires 10 locations in Texas

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash has announced the acquisition of 10 more locations in Texas, according to a press release.

This growth brings the total number of Driven Brands Car Wash locations in Texas to 52.  

Driven Brands Car Wash recently added four Scrubbies Wash USA locations, four Boogie’s Express Car Wash locations, one Sparkles Express and one Bullet Express.

Scrubbies Wash USA was founded as a coin laundry, and later added self-serve carwashes.

By 2021, it had grown to four coin-operated laundries, two self-serve carwashes and five tunnel carwashes. 

Driven Brands Car Wash acquired four of the tunnel wash locations, two in Longview, and one each in Mt. Pleasant and Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Driven Brands Car Wash also acquired four locations of Boogie’s Express Car Wash in the towns of Port Arthur, Bridge City, Orange and its newest location in Vidor, Texas.

Boogie’s has been providing a quality carwash experience to the Port Arthur community since 1994, adding tunnel wash operations in 2014.

Sparkles Express in Dallas/Fort Worth and Bullet Express in Livingston, Texas, were also acquired recently by Driven Brands Car Wash.

“Our employees are what has helped make our carwashes successful, and it was important to me how the sale affected them,” said the former owner of Sparkles and Bullet Express. “I am pleased to say that they are now better off and now have access to benefits and resources that we could not have provided to them. Also, the Driven Brands team was wonderful to work with during the sales process. They are professional and organized. The entire transaction went very smoothly and was actually fun. I look forward to doing business with them again.”

“The great state of Texas continues to be a major focus for our team,” said Driven Brands Car Wash North America President John Teddy. “We are proud to now have 52 carwash locations in Texas and we continue to look for more opportunities like these.”  

