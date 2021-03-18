Driven Brands Car Wash North America acquires Fabulous Car Wash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash North America announced the acquisition of Fabulous Car Wash in McKinney, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

With this acquisition, Driven Brands Car Wash North America grows to 29 locations in Texas, primarily in the Dallas Metro Area.

“Texas is a great market for our wash services, particularly the Dallas metro, where we have a strong network,” commented Gabe Mendoza, executive vice president and president, Car Wash North America. “The Fabulous Car Wash acquisition fits very well into the footprint we have established and provides our customers another convenient option for washing in McKinney.”

Fabulous Car Wash was purchased by Nam Pham in 2019.

Pham shared, “It has been my pleasure to serve the people of McKinney at Fabulous Car Wash for the last few years. I would like to thank our customers and employees for helping to make Fabulous Car Wash a successful business. I look forward to seeing Driven Brands continue to build on that success in our community.”

Other recent acquisitions by Driven Brands Car Wash North America in the Dallas metro area include The Wash Factory with seven locations in North Texas and Oklahoma, Tiger Spa in Saginaw, and In & Out Car Wash in Carrollton.