Driven Brands Car Wash North America acquires Magic Car Wash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash has announced the acquisition of Magic Car Wash in Ogden, Utah, which will be renamed Take 5 Car Wash, according to a press release.

Magic Car Wash opened in 2014 as the first carwash in Ogden with a 130-foot tunnel and was the first to offer monthly wash clubs in the area, according to previous owner Bill Shaw.

It is located at 6060 S. 1550th East in Ogden.

“Magic Car Wash is a modern facility with great wash quality and productivity, which is what we are looking for in new acquisitions,” said Driven Brands Car Wash North America President John Teddy. “The Western U.S. is an important area for Driven Brands, and we are proud to now have 13 carwash locations in Utah. We continue to look for more opportunities like this.”