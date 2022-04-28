 Driven Brands Car Wash North America acquires Trinity Car Wash
Driven Brands Car Wash North America acquires Trinity Car Wash

Driven Brands Car Wash North America acquires Trinity Car Wash

 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash North America has announced the acquisition of Trinity Car Wash located near Tampa in Trinity, Florida, noted a company press release.

Trinity Car Wash boasts a 4.6-star Google review rating and is listed as one of the top carwashes in Trinity in Yelp’s top 10 ranking for the area, stated the press release.

Trinity Car Wash was the first express carwash in the growing Trinity area with a modern, clean look and amenities included with each wash, according to Melanie Campbell, former owner of Trinity Car Wash.

“Our mission and vision have always been to put customers first with a huge emphasis on the end product, and we always looked at situations from the customer’s perspective instead of our own,” said Campbell. “It has been a labor of love from our family — even our twin’s handprints are found on the sidewalk — and we will truly miss it. We know that our team, along with Driven Brands, will maintain the level of service our customers have come to know. Since we still reside in the community, we will always be loyal customers of this amazing carwash for years to come.”

