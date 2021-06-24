Driven Brands Car Wash North America continues expansion in Oklahoma

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash North America has announced the acquisition of CrossWater Car Wash, which services Yukon and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Tidal Wave Car Wash, serving Muskogee, Oklahoma, according to a press release.

Known as “The Environmentally Friendly Car Wash,” CrossWater prides itself on having state-of-the-art equipment and using reclaimed water.

With its great location and great customer service, CrossWater has been a mainstay in the Yukon and Oklahoma City community.

“We built our business making sure that every customer was delighted with the results,” said Vic Robinson, former owner of CrossWater Car Wash. “I think the Driven Brands team has that same philosophy about their acquisition partners, because I was delighted with the entire selling process. I could not have asked for it to go any more smoothly. They did what they said they would do, and it was a great experience. I wish them all the best in the Oklahoma market.”