Driven Brands Car Wash North America continues expansion in Oklahoma

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash North America has announced the acquisition of CrossWater Car Wash, which services Yukon and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Tidal Wave Car Wash, serving Muskogee, Oklahoma, according to a press release.
Known as “The Environmentally Friendly Car Wash,” CrossWater prides itself on having state-of-the-art equipment and using reclaimed water.
With its great location and great customer service, CrossWater has been a mainstay in the Yukon and Oklahoma City community.
“We built our business making sure that every customer was delighted with the results,” said Vic Robinson, former owner of CrossWater Car Wash. “I think the Driven Brands team has that same philosophy about their acquisition partners, because I was delighted with the entire selling process. I could not have asked for it to go any more smoothly. They did what they said they would do, and it was a great experience. I wish them all the best in the Oklahoma market.”
Tidal Wave Car Wash was opened in 2016 as a self-serve facility and in 2018 became a full-serve, express carwash, focused on providing customers the best and fastest service possible.
“I have been very pleased with the Driven Brands folks and the entire selling process,” said Jason Stidman, former owner of the Tidal Wave location. “I would recommend that any owner/operators that are even partly considering selling their business talk to Driven Brands.”
These recent acquisitions represent the fourth and fifth for Driven Brands Car Wash North America in the state of Oklahoma.
As the company continues to grow across the country, Driven Brands is focused on bringing the resources, industry expertise and national purchasing power to independent carwashes across the U.S.
“As we continue to grow in Oklahoma and the southwestern U.S., we are happy to have operations like CrossWater and Tidal Wave join our family,” said Driven Brands Car Wash North America President Gabe Mendoza. “Modern facilities with a great reputation like theirs make the whole transition very easy to accomplish.”