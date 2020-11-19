Driven Brands Car Wash North America expands in Georgia, Kentucky

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash North America (formerly known as International Car Wash Group) announced the acquisition of both Fast Trac Car Wash in Smyrna, Georgia, and Hometown Car Wash in Fayetteville, Georgia, according to a press release.

With these acquisitions, Driven Brands Car Wash grows to 22 locations in Georgia, the release continued.

“The acquisition of Fast Trac and Hometown Car Wash strengthens Driven Brands’ network in Georgia, which is already quite strong. Both washes are revered local businesses in their communities, and we are excited to welcome them into the Driven Brands family,” said Gabe Mendoza, president of Driven Brands Car Wash North America.

Fast Trac opened in Smyrna in 2008 and has developed a strong reputation for fast, convenient service, the release noted.

“We’ve enjoyed working with Driven Brands, and we know that our customers in Smyrna are in good hands,” said owner R. Ready.

Hometown’s first location in Fayetteville, Georgia, opened in 2013, and the carwash has since expanded to the Jonesboro and McDonough communities, the release noted.

“We couldn’t have picked a better company to take control of operations at our Fayetteville Hometown location. Driven Brands exhibits excellent customer service, community involvement and dedication to providing an exceptional wash, so it’s nice to know our values will live on with them at the helm,” said owner Jim Reaves.

According to a separate press release, Driven Brands Car Wash North America announced its continued expansion in the Mid-South with the acquisition of two Cheetah Clean Auto Wash locations in Kentucky.