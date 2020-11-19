Driven Brands Car Wash North America expands in Georgia, Kentucky

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash North America (formerly known as International Car Wash Group) announced the acquisition of both Fast Trac Car Wash in Smyrna, Georgia, and Hometown Car Wash in Fayetteville, Georgia, according to a press release.
With these acquisitions, Driven Brands Car Wash grows to 22 locations in Georgia, the release continued.
“The acquisition of Fast Trac and Hometown Car Wash strengthens Driven Brands’ network in Georgia, which is already quite strong. Both washes are revered local businesses in their communities, and we are excited to welcome them into the Driven Brands family,” said Gabe Mendoza, president of Driven Brands Car Wash North America.
Fast Trac opened in Smyrna in 2008 and has developed a strong reputation for fast, convenient service, the release noted.
“We’ve enjoyed working with Driven Brands, and we know that our customers in Smyrna are in good hands,” said owner R. Ready.
Hometown’s first location in Fayetteville, Georgia, opened in 2013, and the carwash has since expanded to the Jonesboro and McDonough communities, the release noted.
“We couldn’t have picked a better company to take control of operations at our Fayetteville Hometown location. Driven Brands exhibits excellent customer service, community involvement and dedication to providing an exceptional wash, so it’s nice to know our values will live on with them at the helm,” said owner Jim Reaves.
According to a separate press release, Driven Brands Car Wash North America announced its continued expansion in the Mid-South with the acquisition of two Cheetah Clean Auto Wash locations in Kentucky.
This acquisition expands Driven Brands’ presence in the state to five locations, since the first Car Wash USA Express location opened in Madisonville, Kentucky in 2019, the release continued.
The acquired Cheetah Clean locations are located in Radcliff, a Louisville suburb, and Franklin, near the Tennessee border, the release noted.
Owner Jeff Fields, who operates three other Cheetah Clean locations in Kentucky, said, “We decided to sell two stores for growth capital. We picked Driven Brands as a partner in the transaction because of the flexibility they offered. They made a great offer and closed in less than 45 days from LOI. Their requests were more than fair, and we are extremely happy with the transaction.”
Gabe Mendoza, president of Driven Brands Car Wash North America, commented, “We are excited to work with the Cheetah Clean team as we continue to grow in Kentucky, and we welcome the Radcliff and Franklin communities to the Driven Brands Car Wash network.”