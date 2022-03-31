Driven Brands Car Wash North America continues Midwest expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash announced the acquisition of four Zoom Express Car Wash locations in greater Cleveland, three Coast Car Washes in greater Milwaukee and Blaze Car Wash in Michigan City, Indiana, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

The four Zoom Car Wash locations, located in Stow, Brook Park, Avon and Twinsburg, Ohio, add to the 13 Magic Tunnel Car Wash locations across Ohio acquired by Driven Brands Car Wash in 2021.

The three Coast Car Wash locations are the first in Wisconsin for Driven Brands Car Wash, and Blaze Car Wash is the company’s fourth acquisition in Indiana.

“We continue to grow our network of carwash locations in the Midwest,” said Driven Brands Car Wash North America President John Teddy. “We are pleased to add Zoom Express Car Wash, Coast Car Wash and Blaze Car Wash to our network. All are examples of top-notch operations with excellent wash quality and loyal customer followings.”