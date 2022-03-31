 Driven Brands Car Wash North America continues Midwest expansion
Driven Brands Car Wash North America continues Midwest expansion

Carwash News

Driven Brands Car Wash North America continues Midwest expansion

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash announced the acquisition of four Zoom Express Car Wash locations in greater Cleveland, three Coast Car Washes in greater Milwaukee and Blaze Car Wash in Michigan City, Indiana, according to a press release.

The four Zoom Car Wash locations, located in Stow, Brook Park, Avon and Twinsburg, Ohio, add to the 13 Magic Tunnel Car Wash locations across Ohio acquired by Driven Brands Car Wash in 2021.

The three Coast Car Wash locations are the first in Wisconsin for Driven Brands Car Wash, and Blaze Car Wash is the company’s fourth acquisition in Indiana.

“We continue to grow our network of carwash locations in the Midwest,” said Driven Brands Car Wash North America President John Teddy. “We are pleased to add Zoom Express Car Wash, Coast Car Wash and Blaze Car Wash to our network. All are examples of top-notch operations with excellent wash quality and loyal customer followings.”

The acquired Zoom Express Car Wash locations were owned by industry veterans Scott and David Soble.

Previously the Sobles founded Diamond Shine, which supplied chemistry and wax to the carwash industry for 35 years.

Zoom Express is well-known for delivering excellent wash results and customer service.

“I am pleased that Zoom Express Car Wash is joining the Driven Brands Car Wash family,” said Scott Soble. “Every aspect of the acquisition went very smoothly, and the Driven Brands team was extremely professional and very easy to work with.”

Coast Car Wash first opened in 2018 and received “Best of Waukesha” recognition.

The second location opened in 2019 and the third in 2020.

Kayla Dexter and her mother, Beth Klumb, ran the family-owned business.

“It was a pleasure working on the acquisition with the Driven Brands Car Wash team,” said Dexter. “The acquisition was straight-forward, and it all went smoothly and quickly. I would recommend any owner/operators looking to sell their business to contact Driven Brands.”

John Teddy added, “Indiana and Wisconsin are relatively new markets for us. There are many great operations like Coast Car Wash and Blaze Car Wash throughout those states, and we look forward to growing our network there.”

