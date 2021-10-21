 Driven Brands expands with 3 new locations in greater Dallas area
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Driven Brands expands with 3 new locations in greater Dallas area

on

Carson City competitor appeals Metro Carwash water use request

on

Phoenix carwash hosts haunted wash next week

on

Driven Brands acquires 2 locations of Hometown Car Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Choosing a Tunnel System Video
play

Choosing a Tunnel System

PC&D Unscripted 52: Ultra-Concentrated Chemical Dispensing in Self-Serves and IBAs Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 52: Ultra-Concentrated Chemical Dispensing in Self-Serves and IBAs

Current Digital Issue

October 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 91: Finding Extra Revenue

Mike Chonka, national business development with DCI Solutions, explains how carwash owners can find extra, hidden revenue.

Wash Talk Ep. 90: State of the Detailing Industry

This audio reading of “State of the detailing industry” discusses where the detailing industry is a year and a half into the pandemic.

Wash Talk, Ep. 89: The Makeup of Tunnel Equipment

Pierre Leclercq, vice president of business development and tunnel manager for Mark VII Equipment, talks about how the materials in tunnel equipment affect wash quality.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Driven Brands expands with 3 new locations in greater Dallas area

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C.­Driven Brands Car Wash North America has recently acquired three additional carwashes in Texas, according to a company press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This acquisition brings the total number of Driven Brands Car Wash North America locations in the state to 40.

Driven Brands Car Wash has added more than 60 facilities to its network so far this year.

Established in 2008, Sierra Express Car Wash offers high quality wash services and excellent customer satisfaction and a wide array of membership packages.

The sale was handled through CarWashKing.com, a broker agency specializing in the sale of carwash businesses.

“I love doing business with the Driven Brands Car Wash team,” said Vinny Carfora, owner of CarWashKing.com. “They are easy to work with, very responsive and always available when you need them.”

Advertisement

Driven Brands Car Wash continues to focus on expansion within the Dallas-Fort Worth market and Texas in general. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Club Car Wash opens first of many locations in Omaha, Nebraska

Carwash News: Big Dan’s Car Wash announces major expansion plans

Carwash News: GO Car Wash acquires Royal Car Wash

Carwash News: Magnolia Wash Holdings acquires Surf’s Up

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing