Driven Brands expands with 3 new locations in greater Dallas area

CHARLOTTE, N.C.­ — Driven Brands Car Wash North America has recently acquired three additional carwashes in Texas, according to a company press release.

This acquisition brings the total number of Driven Brands Car Wash North America locations in the state to 40.

Driven Brands Car Wash has added more than 60 facilities to its network so far this year.

Established in 2008, Sierra Express Car Wash offers high quality wash services and excellent customer satisfaction and a wide array of membership packages.

The sale was handled through CarWashKing.com, a broker agency specializing in the sale of carwash businesses.

“I love doing business with the Driven Brands Car Wash team,” said Vinny Carfora, owner of CarWashKing.com. “They are easy to work with, very responsive and always available when you need them.”