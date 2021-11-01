Driven Brands expands to over 300 U.S. carwash locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announced the acquisition of its 100th carwash brand since entering the business in August 2020, according to a company press release.

This milestone highlights the speed at which the company is expanding in one of its newest business segments.

The latest acquisition brings the total number of Driven Brands Car Washes in the U.S. to over 300.

The company most recently acquired Magic Tunnel Car Wash, which operates 16 sites across Ohio, West Virginia and Georgia.

Magic Tunnel has a strong wash club subscriber base, aligning with Driven’s overall customer data strategy.

“There is so much fragmentation in the express tunnel carwash industry and we’re excited to be on the forefront of consolidation. Each site we acquire will make us better, and we will make it better. Magic Tunnel is already a great business and we will leverage our scale to bring cost synergies to the business along with our proven Driven playbook to grow it for years to come,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Driven Brands.